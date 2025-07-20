WAEC debunks rumoured cancellation of 2025 WASSCE exams

… says results of exam will be released on or before Thursday, August 4

… report on cancellation of exams fake news — Education Ministry

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has distanced itself from a fake press statement alleging the cancellation of all the papers written during the just concluded 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

WAEC noted that the spurious press statement being circulated did not emanate from the council and should be disregarded by the public.

Acting Head, Public Affairs, WAEC, Yaba, Lagos, Moyosola Adesina, reacting to the fake statement, disclosed that the marking scripts for the said 2025 WASSCE exams have just been concluded and results will be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.

She said: “The attention of WAEC, Nigeria, has been drawn to a press statement alleging the cancellation of all the papers written during the just concluded WASSCE for school candidates, 2025.

“According to the press statement dated Saturday, July 19th, 2025, being circulated on social media platforms, the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with WAEC, had cancelled the said examination due to widespread examination malpractice, coordinated leakage of question papers, and unauthorised digital dissemination of exam materials.

“The WAEC management would like to state unequivocally that the spurious press statement being circulated did not emanate from the council.

“The said examination has not been cancelled.”

Adesina stated that even though the source of the information could be ascertained, the council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.

“As a matter of fact, the marking scripts for the said examination have just been concluded, and results will be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.

“The council would like to use this opportunity to inform the general public and all stakeholders that all information from the council is disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country,” the statement noted.

In the same vein, the Federal Ministry of Education described the press statement as an outright falsehood, saying it has been drawn to a false and misleading statement circulating online, alleging the cancellation of the 2025 WASSCE exams due to widespread examination malpractice.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo said the ministry wishes to categorically disassociate itself from the fake news.

She clarified that the 2025 WASSCE exams have been successfully concluded, with only a few isolated incidents of malpractice reported, all of which were promptly addressed by the relevant authorities.

“The ongoing NECO Examinations are progressing smoothly, and as of this release, no cases of examination malpractice have been reported.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has not received any official communication or report from WAEC, NECO, or any examination body regarding widespread malpractice in either of the examinations.

“The Ministry, therefore, urges students, parents, school administrators, and the general public to disregard the fake press release currently in circulation. It is entirely fabricated, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

“The public is advised to seek information only from verified and credible sources, including:

“The official website of the Federal Ministry of Education: www.education.gov.ng; the official WAEC portal: www.waecnigeria.org; the official NECO portal: www.neco.gov.ng; verified communication channels of WAEC, NECO, the Ministry, and reputable media outlets.

“The Ministry remains fully committed to upholding the integrity, credibility, and orderly conduct of all public examinations and will continue working closely with examination bodies to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

“Furthermore, anyone found spreading false information will be reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigation and prosecution,” the statement noted.

