WAEC debunks cancellation of English Language exam

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dismissed a viral press release claiming it had cancelled the English Language paper written on Wednesday, May 28, in the ongoing WASSCE for school candidates, describing the claim as completely untrue.

The council stated that the purported press release was fake, as it neither originated from WAEC nor represented its intentions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Head of the Public Affairs Department, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, WAEC Nigeria emphasized that the paper in question or any other had not been cancelled.

The statement further read: “Although the source of the information is yet to be ascertained, the council is certain that the false claim is being spread by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the council into disrepute and causing confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination.

ALSO READ: Ebonyi varsity holds maiden alumni lecture series June 10

“The council would therefore like to use this opportunity to inform the general public and all stakeholders that official information from WAEC is disseminated only through our verified social media handles and accredited media platforms across the country.

“We also categorically state that all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department on behalf of the Head of National Office. The public should disregard any information not disseminated through these official platforms.

“Once again, we appreciate all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in us over the past 73 years of conducting credible examinations. We remain committed to continually seeking innovative ways to provide quality service to the Nigerian child.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE