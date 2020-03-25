WAEC bans visitors from offices nationwide over coronavirus

The West African Examinations Council(WAEC) has barred all categories of visitors to its offices nationwide.

The organisation has also set aside some members of staff for essential duties, especially as regards the schools that are registering candidates for the suspended April\May West African Senior School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE).

The Head of National Office of the examination body in the country, Mr Patrick Areghan, gave the hint in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, saying the ban on visitors would take effect from Tuesday.

He said WAEC had taken the decision as part of efforts in joining the government and other institutions to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the country.

Similarly, the University of Lagos(UNILAG), Akoka, has directed all its members of staff on CONTISS 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next two weeks, beginning from Tuesday.

The university has also banned all social and religious gatherings and meetings of more than 10 persons anywhere within the campus.

The university’s spokesperson, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

She said the exemption to this directive is officers from levels 13 to 15 as well as deans of faculty, heads of department, directors, secretaries attached to principal officers who are expected to keep the university running.

Staff on essential duties such as Works and Physical Planning Unit (Power), Security and Medical Services etc, she added, are also expected to be around and carry out their responsibilities as demanded.

“But all the departments and units with people around are expected to provide hand sanitizers at strategic areas of their offices,” she stressed.

She said the development was in conformity with the federal government directive to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE