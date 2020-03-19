WACT receives Maersk Line’s first direct service ship

Nigeria’s leading container terminal, the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), recently said it had received Maersk’s first direct service containership from far east to the Onne Port in Rivers State.

The gearless ship named KYPARISSIA with a capacity of 4,800 TEUs and brought to Onne Port by Maersk under its FEW3 service, is the first Maersk vessel to visit Onne Port without first calling at any port in Lagos.

The Commercial Manager of WACT, Noah Sheriff, said “The long awaited FEW3 service, which is a direct service from far east into east Nigeria has started, and we are here to witness the first call.

“With our mobile harbour cranes operations, we are positioned to handle such gearless vessels calling our facility. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) initiative to bring larger vessels into other ports is aligned with our Phase 2 terminal upgrade project, which will see our number of mobile harbour cranes and other container handling equipment increased by third quarter of this year.

“It Is important to note that this new service will call WACT Onne weekly, coupled with the benefit of a short transit time for cargo coming from far east. This is a product many customers have been asking, and we at WACT shall ensure that we turn these vessels around quickly.”

The East Nigeria Manager of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Madam Chibuzor Ejiofor, said the ship call is historic and will benefit the businesses in eastern Nigeria. She said, “We need to create awareness to the coming of KYPARISSIA not because she’s one of the largest vessels that ever called Onne, but she is the first of the far eastern vessels that will be calling Onne without calling Lagos ports.”

The Port Manager, Onne Port, Ismaila Al-Hassan, who was represented at a brief reception for the gearless vessel by the port’s Traffic Manager, Prince Zhattau, described the direct Maersk service to the port as a welcome development as it will help in decongesting Lagos ports.