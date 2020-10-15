WACT commissions $15m additional MHCs, Reach Stackers at Onne Port

THE West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) recently commissioned two new state-of-the-art Mobile Harbor Cranes (MHCs) and two Reach Stackers to boost efficiency and cargo handling operation at the Onne Port, Rivers State.

The additional container handling equipment will further improve the already quick turnaround time for vessels calling WACT.

The two new Mobile Harbor Cranes and handling equipment acquired by WACT are valued at $15 million. With the acquisition and commissioning of the new cranes, WACT now boasts of four MHCs deployed into its operations, with one more planned to arrive in 2021.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the new cranes in Onne, Rivers State, the Managing Director of WACT, Mr. Aamir Mirza, said the latest set of equipment were acquired as part of the terminal’s $100 million investment announced in 2019 to significantly increase the terminal capacity.

“Our equipment and infrastructure upgrade are the key enablers for WACT to better serve her customers. Our cranes shall offer improved and higher productivity, which means shorter port stay of vessels, resulting in saving to our liner customers. We are now able to handle the next generation and larger gearless vessels.

“This investment will include the deployment of reefer racks having 600+ plugs, a new workshop, larger powerhouse and 20 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes. All of this will result in more efficient operations and shall enable customers to take delivery of their cargo much earlier,” he said.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who was represented at the event by the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone C, ACG Elton Edorhe, while reiterating the commitment of NCS to trade facilitation, said the deployment of the new Mobile Harbor Cranes and Reach Stackers by WACT would improve efficiency and aid quick release of cargo at the port, leading to increased revenue for the government.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, who was represented by the Port Manager of Onne Port, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, commended WACT for acquiring the new cranes, which he said would aid efficiency, improve productivity and ensure quick turnaround of vessels at the port.

