WACT-APM Terminals strengthens education with renovated teachers’ quarters

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, as part of its commitment to advancing education and community development, has commissioned and handed over a newly renovated 10-room Teachers’ Quarters in its host community of Ogu, Ogu/Bolo LGA, Rivers State, on Wednesday. Originally built by the company in 2012, the facility has now been upgraded to provide teachers with more modern, comfortable, and conducive accommodation.

The project, which falls under the company’s thematic area of Education and Infrastructure Development, is designed to provide decent and comfortable housing for teachers serving in the community. By improving teachers’ living conditions, the initiative aims to boost morale, encourage retention, and ultimately contribute to raising the standard of education in Ogu.

The Chief Finance Officer, APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi, explained that the renovation of the Teachers’ Quarters demonstrates the company’s dedication to both education and community development:

“Education is at the core of what we preach in WACT and our parent entity, the APM Terminals Group. The upgraded Teachers’ Quarters reaffirms our commitment to CSR initiatives within our four thematic areas: Education, Health & Environment; Training & Development; and Infrastructure Development. We believe that teachers need to be taken care of. If they are not in the right frame of mind, their impact on the students will be minimal. With the rising cost of accommodation, we hope that they find suitable shelter in this project and give their best to the students, their parents, the Ogu community, and society at large. Our shared commitment to growing side by side with the Ogu community remains the bedrock of our CSR initiatives.”

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, emphasized the importance of the project in supporting teachers and sustaining education in Ogu:

“This project we are commissioning today was built in 2012 to assist teachers who are teaching in the community to have a good residence in the community. But over the years, the project had worn out and become dilapidated, so we felt the need to create a conducive living environment for the residents, which was why we embarked on the renovation. A lot of things have been done on this project, and we believe that with this project, teacher retention in the community will be improved so that they can impact the students. So, this is an infrastructure project we have undertaken to assist the community to grow further.”

In his goodwill message, the Secretary of the Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Lawrence Tokuibiye Ogobo-Inuma, applauded the company for the project, describing it as a timely intervention that would have a lasting impact in the community:

“We want to appreciate WACT. They are one of the companies that have never taken their CSR projects for granted, and their presence has been strongly felt in our community. They have empowered our youths, women, and others, and so many projects have been executed in the community by them. This facility is going to create a lot of impact in terms of accommodating our teachers, making them comfortable and able to concentrate on their teaching.”

