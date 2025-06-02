WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria awards scholarship to additional 49 students

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, leading eastern port operator, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has expanded its scholarship scheme, providing education opportunities to an additional 49 deserving students from its host communities, Onne and Ogu in Rivers State, including the children of two employees of the company.

Drawn from various universities and polytechnics across Nigeria, this latest batch brings the total number of scholarship beneficiaries to 146.

Speaking at the scholarship award and presentation ceremony, the CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, congratulated the scholars for being selected amongst many candidates for the scholarship scheme, stating that the engagement within the communities has been restrategized under three pillars of transparency, visibility and inclusion to ensure that the communities within the company’s area of operation succeed alongside the company.

“This scholarship scheme is an example of our commitment to improve and promote education in both the Onne and Ogu communities,” Klinke said.

He said that having worked many years in Nigeria, he has observed how funding limitations have changed the direction of many youths, and that is the reason for the scholarship program.

“This is the main reason we collectively highlighted this scholarship scheme in the Community Needs Assessment, which was jointly prepared by WACT and the communities, as a great way of improving the youths and reducing the burdens on their parents,” he said.

The Managing Director, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Jeethu Jose, described the scholarship scheme as an investment in the future of students, which aims to empower and ensure they shine as leaders and contributors to their families, the communities, Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.

He said an integral part of the WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria scholarship scheme is the internship opportunities where the company’s offices are opened to some of the WACT scholars to gain practical experience.

Also revealing further plans, Jose said, “We envision a future where some of you will join us in WACT or even the APM Terminals Group.

To further this vision, a few weeks back, we launched a new program called the ‘WACT EngineerHer’ Program, which is an intensive, on-the-job training, designed to equip female engineering graduates with skills and experience that they need to thrive in the workforce, either at WACT or any multinational company.”

One of the scholarship beneficiaries, Divine Nei Osaroei, commended WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria for its generosity and commitment to education and its transparent selection process.

She also expressed appreciation to the company for lessening the students’ financial burdens while also motivating them to strive for excellence.

The Port Manager of Onne Port Complex, Abdulrahman Hussaini, encouraged the beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity given to them and make Nigeria, not just their immediate communities, proud.

The representative of the Ogu King, Dr. Thompson, commended WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria for the annual scholarship program, which has brought joy to families in the community. He further urged the students to make their parents and the communities proud.

The Sole Administrator of Eleme Local Government Area, Dr Gloria Obo Dibiah, described education as the key that opens doors and urged the students to make the most of the opportunity given to them to enable them give back to society in the future.

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has remained a significant supporter of its host communities through its various CSR initiatives that include the donation of a 10 KVA solar power to the Primary Health Care Centre in Onne and Ogu, the training of over 500 women in business development, the training of over 1,300 old and young women in Rivers State, in the production of sanitary pads, scholarship awards, infrastructure development, amongst many others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE