WACT-APM Terminals begins construction of 713-metre drainage project in Onne

West Africa Container Terminal-APM Terminals Nigeria recently marked a significant milestone in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment with the groundbreaking ceremony of a 713-metre flood drainage project at Onne Community, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State.

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria said the project addresses two of the four core areas of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions, namely Health & Environment, and Infrastructure Development.

ALSO READ: WACT-APM Terminals named ‘most outstanding terminal operator of the year’

The drainage system, once completed, will address long-standing issues of flooding, water stagnation and sanitation concerns in the community. This project also underscores the company’s dedication to being a responsible and supportive partner to its host communities by investing in essential infrastructure that directly improves the lives of the residents in the community.

The Managing Director, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Jeethu Jose, expressed enthusiasm for the project and its positive impact on the community. He further cited examples of past projects in the community, which are all geared towards the continuous improvement of the community.

“As of today, we have carried out the following: scholarship and internship opportunities for students; 50 students from Onne are currently on university scholarship, and we are scaling up by offering 30 more students this year, with the award coming up later this month.

“Provision of 10KVA solar power system for the Model Primary Health Care Centre, training of over 300 students and women in Onne in the production of eco-friendly reuseable diapers and sanitary pads, training of over 200 women and youths in WACTPRENEUR (a small business management training programme), and agricultural development programme for over 300 persons in Onne on cultivation and the value chain of orange fleshed sweet potatoes.

“And today, we are here to carry out the groundbreaking ceremony of Phase 1 of the 713-meter flood drain to tackle the persistent flooding of the Olumba Road during the rainy season,” Jose said.

Jose further reiterated the company’s commitment to continuously improving lives for the Onne Community and that includes the inauguration of the plastic recycling plant in a few months which will not only keep the environment clean but also help generate revenue for the community.

Community leaders at the event expressed their gratitude to WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria for the project.

“By the choice of the people, WACT agreed to execute a drainage system that will keep the community decent, healthy, good to look at, and well to patrol. It’s a well-deserved day for us, the Onne people. My people say that if anything we are doing, we do with a clear heart, the reward will also be of a clear heart to any person who does that. You have come to open ground today for the purpose of giving us life, good life, a healthy life, because we all know the dangers of flooding in any community.

“It brings carriers of various sicknesses and there is no peace; it affects the financial situation of families. By the groundbreaking ceremony this morning, we are trying to curb infections/diseases in the community, and you are taking care of our health. It is my pleasure to be here today and witness the faces that are coming to do this type of humanitarian job for us today. It is a remarkable one, we have to keep it on record. We thank you so much for your desire to accept the choice of the Onne people, giving priority to the drainage. We assure you of our support,” said the Paramount Ruler of Onne, HRH King Sunday Njijor Jiala, One-eh Onne.”

Also speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, the WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, recounted the renewed journey of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria and the Onne Community.

“We went to the community and carried out what we call full participatory rural appraisal, to determine the needs of the people. In development, we call it a transect walk. In WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, we call it Gemba, whereby we walk around the community to identify their needs. It took us about one week to finish the activity and it was on that journey that this project was identified by the community as a need, and today, we are here to do the groundbreaking.

“Once again, I thank you for all the cooperation you have given me during my work here, and I hope that in the next couple of years that we’ll still be here, we’ll work together and have more projects for the community,” Okwuofu said.

The groundbreaking ceremony served as an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria and the Onne community in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Oil and Gas Freezone Area (OGFZA) and other government agencies in the port, reinforcing a shared commitment to progress and development.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE