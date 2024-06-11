WACOT Agrochemical and Fertiliser Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has introduced its advanced herbicide, Dragon Super, poised to redefine weed management, to farmers in the southwest at an event held in Iseyin Oyo State.

The event attracted over 5,000 farmers and traditional heads, all eager to learn about the advanced weed management herbicide.

Dragon Super is a non-selective, post-emergence broad-spectrum herbicide engineered to control annual and perennial grasses and broadleaf weeds. Its introduction addresses a crucial pain point for farmers, offering many benefits that promise to revolutionise farming practices in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Murari Sharma, the Managing Director, WACOT Agrochemical and Fertiliser Limited, emphasised the technological innovation and economic advantages of Dragon Super.

He said, “Dragon Super is not just a product but a technology. This technology says, ‘Half dose, Double Result.’ Food insecurity is a major problem across the world, Nigeria inclusive. Therefore, there is an urgent need to creatively improve yield. With our Dragon Super comes yield enhancement. The product not only kills the weeds, it also boosts crop production by a minimum of 25%. Moreover, Dragon Super is significantly more affordable than competing brands despite guaranteeing double the potency.”

He further added, “We launched this product last year and we have been going to different parts of the country, where we have strong farming communities and agribusinesses. Farmers that have used this product have testified to its effectiveness, and I can tell you that Dragon Super is the number one herbicide used in various geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“That is why we have now brought this revolutionary product to the southwest. We want all the farmers across the country to be able to cultivate their farms and double their yields without the concern of weeds destroying their crops.”

Also highlighting Dragon Super’s benefits to farmers, Director, Human Resources, TGI Agribusiness, Amaka Bifom, in her address, said: “Dragon Super is a herbicide that has been designed to help farmers control weeds in their farmlands efficiently. One of the major issues farmers’ face is weed management, which significantly impacts their productivity. This product is specifically formulated to tackle this problem effectively, ensuring that farmers can maintain clean fields and focus on increasing their crop yields.”

During the event, the company recognised farmers in Iseyin that have been using Dragon Super and its top distributors within the southwest with special awards.

One of the awarded distributors, Alabi Olufunso, CEO, Fountain of Joy Agrochemical Nigeria Enterprise Farms, expressed gratitude for the recognition and commended WACOT for their continuous foresight in providing tangible solutions for farmers across the country.

He added: “Dragon Super is an effective and reliable product. As a dealer, I distribute it, and I can tell that this product is one that the farmers cannot resist. People have been using it, and the feedback from them have been very encouraging. Due to its efficacy, the people in the southwest of Nigeria have embraced it as the go-to herbicide for their farms.”

Dragon Super was first launched in 2023, with the inaugural event held in Abuja, marking the beginning of a new era in weed management for Nigerian farmers. WACOT has been introducing this revolutionary product to farmers in other parts of the country, with the most recent in Mubi, Adamawa State, in May.

The major benefit of the product is the enhanced duration of weed control. Dragon Super provides an extended period of weed control, effectively eliminating weeds for up to 30 days after application. This prolonged efficacy ensures a sustained weed-free environment, enabling farmers to concentrate on crop cultivation.

