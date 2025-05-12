Wabara declares PDP revival as BoT inaugurates new members

In a moment charged with symbolism and resolve, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday inaugurated new members into its Board of Trustees (BoT), with BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, boldly declaring that the PDP is on the path to revival.

Speaking at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Wabara struck an optimistic tone, describing the inauguration as a “manifestation” of the party’s resilience despite recent challenges.

“The Board of Trustees has always maintained that the PDP shall not die. This is now manifesting itself,” Wabara said to loud applause from party faithful. “The God of PDP never sleeps and will never sleep.”

Wabara emphasized that the new BoT members—drawn from states and zones across the country—represent not just a generational shift but a recommitment to the founding principles of the party.

“Today, we are welcoming a distinguished group of individuals whose dedication, experience, and unwavering loyalty to the PDP have earned them a place on this prestigious board,” he said.

The PDP BoT, often referred to as the conscience of the party, plays a crucial role in guiding its moral and strategic direction.

Wabara urged the new members to see their roles as a solemn call to service.

“It is a call to serve with integrity, transparency, and an unwavering dedication to the collective good of our party and our nation,” he said.

The inauguration comes at a critical juncture for the PDP, following internal divisions, the fallout from the 2023 general elections, and a wave of defections—including that of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the ruling APC.

Wabara’s speech served both as reassurance to loyalists and a rallying cry to reassert the PDP’s place as Nigeria’s leading opposition force. “With unity, determination, and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome,” he said.

“Together, we shall lead our party to new heights of success and relevance in the Nigerian political landscape,” he concluded.

Among the newly inaugurated members are allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as former governors Sam Ortom and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Representing the PDP Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, the Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, commended the BoT for its stabilizing influence and pledged the support of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The Board of Trustees is the conscience of the party… We in the NWC are here as your chief servants, ready to rely on your advice and guidance,” he said.

Also speaking was Eddy Olafeso, former South-West Vice Chairman of the PDP and one of the newly inaugurated BoT members, who described the moment as the beginning of a “regeneration of the glorious past.”

In a brief interview, Olafeso said the party must now return to its core duties as a vibrant opposition force. “From this moment on, the PDP can continue to perform its duty as an opposition party across the country. New ideas, new people, new orientation,” he said.

Addressing the party’s future, Olafeso expressed confidence in a 2027 comeback.

“We will begin to bring the glorious past back to our people, where you can send your children to school, where insecurity will be a thing of the past, and where the economy and employment will begin to recover,” he said.

Commenting on internal discipline and party loyalty, Olafeso also reaffirmed his belief in due process and ethical leadership.

“Discipline is part of democracy. Commitment is part of democracy. I did the needful when I resigned to run for office because I believe in doing things right. I am loyal to my party and will never take it to court,” he declared.

Monday’s event is being interpreted by political observers as a strategic step toward rebuilding party cohesion and reasserting its relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The return of previously estranged members and the reinvigoration of the BoT appear to signal a shift toward healing and unity.

