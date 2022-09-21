Wabara Committee meets Ortom in Benue, expresses quick resolution

By Johnson Babajide-Makurdi
Members of Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Peace on Wednesday met with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, saying no problem defy solution.

The members led by BOT chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara stated this while fielding questions from newsmen after inaugurating the reconstructed Aper Aku lodge, government house, Makurdi.

Wabara admonished party members to watch their utterances just as he said nothing is beyond round table talk.

He said, “There is no family without problems and that is exactly why we have come, to be heard, to encourage us with suggestions.

“As I said earlier, there are no problems without a solution. We should just watch our utterances because we will all come back to the same table in the interest of Nigerians.

The former Senate President said that the aggrieved members had strong points and promised that the committee would look at their grievances and come out with better ways of resolving the crisis.

“Yes they have very strong points, we will look at it as the conscience of the party and come out with a decision very soon.

“We will reach out to the groups. That is why we came here so that he (Ortom) will create the enabling environment for us to reach to others,” Wabara said.

Senator Wabara however said that PDP is the only party that can deliver dividends of democracy.

“You know, God just asked us to give way for eight years for Nigerians to judge for themselves, now they know that it is only PDP that can deliver this nation, that can provide dividends of democracy like we did 16 years when we were in power,” Wabara said

Also speaking to newsmen, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom applauded the committee and stated that there bounds to be conflict but said that the party should be able to manage the crisis.

“I have been with Wike. We are friends. We are colleagues and we share a common understanding of these issues. I commend the BOT for taking these steps because reconciliation is very key and that is the reason I said that the party leadership would have deployed its internal conflict resolution mechanism long ago.

“Politics as I know, over 40 years of practice, there is always conflict but you must get to discussing it and finding solutions. People have diverse interests. You must look at it and see how there can be a win-win.

“But treating people as if they are nothing or they have no value does not make sense to me. So that is what the BOT is trying to do and I believe they have seen me, we have discussed, they are also going to see other governors and I believe that at the end of the day, we shall do something that will bring us together.


While describing himself as one of the aggrieved, the governor added,
“I’m an aggrieved person too and that is why they came. I’m not happy with the leadership of the party and what it’s are doing. Leadership is collective. We should be working together and they (the committee) are here as fathers, as leaders, and as conscience of the party, to discuss with us.

We have met, and we have made our positions known severely that we are not happy with the way the leadership of the party at the national level is managing the party. They need to do something.

Wabara during the visit inaugurated the reconstructed Aper Aku lodge located within the government house, Makurdi.

