Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged federal ministries, departments and agencies, state and local governments, the National Assembly, the private sector, traditional and religious institutions and international partners to implement the new National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) 2026–2030 with urgency, discipline and accountability.

Speaking on Monday as special guest of honour at the official launch of the plan in Abuja, the Vice President, who commended the document to all institutions and stakeholders on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, said drug control must remain a national priority because, “a nation cannot secure its future if it fails to protect the people who must build that future.”

He described the drug problem as a public health concern, a security threat, a development challenge and an economic issue, warning that enforcement alone could not succeed without prevention, treatment and decisive action against the illicit financial flows that keep drug markets alive.

According to the Vice President, “Our response must therefore be comprehensive, coordinated and sustained”.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Office of the Vice President, Dr Modibbo Aliyu Umar, outlined the six pillars of the plan: supply reduction; drug demand reduction; access to controlled medicines for scientific and medical purposes; alternative development and sustainable livelihoods; disruption of the illicit drug economy; and governance, financing and coordination.

He commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) leadership under Brig-Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) for making the Agency the first in Africa to start an Alternative Development programme, whose pilot is already transforming three communities in Ondo State, and urged states and local governments to buy in and take ownership of the initiative.

On funding, Shettima cautioned that, “a national plan without a credible financing pathway risks becoming a declaration of good intentions,” and directed that the plan’s priorities be reflected in institutional work plans, budget proposals and implementation schedules.

He urged every stakeholder to ask: “What must my institution do, starting now, to make this master plan succeed?” adding that “global complexity must never become an excuse for national inaction”.

In his welcome address, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen Marwa, said the new plan was designed, “to keep what worked, fix what did not, and confront what is emerging.”

He disclosed that the summative evaluation of the NDCMP 2021–2025 recorded 77,736 arrests, the seizure of more than 14.8 million kilograms of drugs and over 14,200 convictions, while more than 32,400 people benefited from treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services.

Marwa acknowledged gaps in coordination, financing, service delivery, data, monitoring and accountability identified by the evaluation, as well as weak capacity at state and local levels, and said the new plan was built on those findings.

By better integrating supply and demand reduction and targeting the financial and technological systems behind illicit markets, he said, the plan would strengthen the Agency against sophisticated trafficking networks, synthetic drugs, new psychoactive substances and syndicates that exploit encrypted communications and cryptocurrency.

The NDLEA boss cited recent operations as proof of what determined action could achieve, including the April 28, 2026 simultaneous sting with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and law enforcement partners in Switzerland, France and Greece, which dismantled a transnational criminal organisation.

The operation led to the arrest of billionaire drug baron, Amadi Simon, in Switzerland and two female kingpins, Jecinta Amara Ikechi in Anambra State and Blessing Ngozi Amadi in Delta State. Several bank accounts and crypto wallets have been blocked, while the Agency secured the interim forfeiture of multi-billion naira properties linked to Simon, including two hotels in Delta State and an apartment building in Mabushi, Abuja.

He also recalled the dismantling of a Nigerian–Mexican methamphetamine network and a clandestine laboratory in Ogun State, with drugs and chemicals valued at about US$362.9 million, followed by four more Mexican-linked meth labs in Oyo, Ebonyi and Enugu states, leading to the arrest of 10 Mexicans and 14 local collaborators, who are now facing criminal charges.

Describing sustainable financing as perhaps the single most important condition for the plan’s success, Marwa appealed to federal budget authorities to reflect its priorities in annual budgets and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, urged state and local governments to make dedicated provisions for their Drug Control Committees, and invited banks, telecoms and technology firms, agribusinesses and philanthropists to partner in prevention, treatment and livelihood programmes.

He said the NDLEA would develop a resource mobilisation framework backed by costed implementation plans, stressing that “a policy priority without resources is merely an aspiration.”

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, described the NDLEA as “the bedrock of our national drug response,” and said the new plan consolidated its achievements into a whole-of-government framework that bridges law enforcement with public health, education, social development, financial investigation and community participation.

“The Agency remains the bedrock of our national drug control architecture, delivering vital results across intelligence operations, interdiction, investigation, prosecution, and public sensitization. I specifically commend Brigadier General Marwa who has been a silent achiever and has consistently made this administration and country proud”, he added.

Fagbemi said the Federal Ministry of Justice would work with the Judiciary to facilitate speedy disposal of drug cases in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ensure that every conviction was matched by confiscation of illicit assets, and advance mutual legal assistance, extradition and cross-border asset recovery.

He also commended the NDLEA’s practice of early collaboration between investigators and prosecutors, which he said secured evidence and eliminated procedural errors, stressing that the legal framework distinguished between criminal kingpins and persons struggling with drug dependence.

“While traffickers must face the full weight of the law, those experiencing drug use disorders require evidence-based care, counseling, treatment, and community reintegration,” he said, adding that the plan “must serve as our daily operational blueprint”.