Voting in most polling units in Nyanya, Abuja, ended officially at 2.30 pm, as voters

in the area expressed happiness with the entire process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the voters conducted themselves in an orderly manner, while INEC officials and security agencies performed their duties.

Mr Emeka Nwaobodo, a voter at polling unit 24, Redeemed Christian Church, Nyanya, told NAN that the voting atmosphere was

peace and calm.

He described the peaceful atmosphere as a departure from previous elections, calling for consolidation of same in future elections.

Nwaobodo commended the security agents and INEC officials that ensured voters remained orderly during accreditation and the voting process.

Mrs Vera Ochai, a voter, who described the exercise at her polling unit 39 as “great”, said she was fulfilled, given the orderly and peaceful nature of the voting process.

This, she attributed to the activities of INEC and the security officials stationed at the polling units.

She commended voters for their support through their orderly conduct all through the voting.

Miss Chioma Amuta, a voter at Nyanya polling unit 005, who also commended INEC and security agencies for the orderly conduct of the election, said “this is an indication that my vote will count.”

She said that going forward, efforts should be made to sustain the success recorded, especially the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System

(BVAS) and called for introduction of other advanced technological equipment, in line with global best practices in subsequent elections.

NAN reports that some of the units where voting officially ended in Nyanya and sorting and counting of ballot papers are in progress include polling units 063, 064, 030, 038, 039, 005, 024 023, and 022, among many others.





