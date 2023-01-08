Voting commences for 2022 Oyo Most Influential Awards, as Ufitfly, AdBond support event

The organisers of the Oyo State Most Influential Award Series, Ibadan Media Limited, has unveiled its award website to speed up the nomination process that will produce credible winner for the voting categories as the firm continue planning for the sixth edition of the award scheduled for January 29.

The organisers have also disclosed its partnership with some media bigwigs in Ibadan which include: the popular veteran journalist and broadcaster, Chief Yemi Sonde, the Role Model Entertainment Ltd, owned by Alhaji Babatunde Saheed and the broadcaster and owner of EOB Live, Mr. Enitan Olusegun Bamidele.

Most Influential Award Series, according to the CEO of Ibadan media Mr. Olanrewaju Ola, consists of 100 Most Influential Personalities and Brands, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, and Youth of the Year Award, in Oyo State.

Ibadan media boss explained that the collaboration with the key players in the media circle in Oyo State is to give the event more credibility and further create an all-encompassing atmosphere for the nominees, partners and corporate entities to be beamed to wider horizon.

The organisers said various prizes have been lined up for the winners in this year’s edition, as a renowned destination management firm in the country as of today, Ufitfly, will be giving the winner an all-expenses paid trip to Rwanda, while the eventual winner of the Youth of the Year will be given 300 square metre of landed property and ambassadorial endorsement deal by AdBond Harvest and Homes.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE