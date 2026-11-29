Low voter turnout has marred the mock accreditation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across Kogi State, with several polling units recording minimal or no voter participation.

The exercise, held in 478 polling units across the state’s 239 wards, was designed to test the functionality of INEC’s accreditation machines and other election facilities ahead of the general elections.

In Lokoja, the state capital, sensitive electoral materials arrived early at several designated centres, including Adankolo Primary School I, Crowder Memorial College, UBE Primary School and Ganaja Primary School.

However, despite the early arrival of election officials and materials, most of the polling units visited recorded poor turnout.

The situation persisted during the monitoring visit by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Shehu Wahab, and his team, as only a few residents were seen at some of the centres.

Some residents who spoke during the exercise attributed the poor turnout to inadequate awareness, saying they were unaware that the mock accreditation exercise was taking place.

Others expressed concerns over declining public interest and confidence in the electoral process, while some residents continued with their normal daily activities without visiting the polling centres.

INEC, however, maintained that it had carried out adequate sensitisation ahead of the exercise and expressed satisfaction with its level of preparedness.

The commission said the mock accreditation was part of efforts to test its systems, identify possible challenges and ensure that necessary measures were in place for a smooth electoral process.

INEC also assured Nigerians that lessons from the exercise would be used to strengthen election-day preparations and enhance the credibility of the voting process.