Electorates in the Kwande local government area of Benue State Saturday could not vote for their choice of candidates for the state assembly.

This is not unconnected with the printing error discovered on ballot papers meant for the two state constituencies.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Professor Sam Egwu stated this while speaking with newsmen in Guma.

Professor Egwu said that all pleas to adopt an administrative processes to correct the error were not accepted by political leaders in the local government.

According to him, “The problem in Kwande is that there is printing error of the ballot papers. There are two state constituencies and what we should have been put on one constituency was mistakingly put on the other. This is a printing error from Abuja and because of the level of credibility we have built we could not open that ballot papers till this morning.

“I have appealed to stakeholders that we can have an INEC administration of using our strong pen to strike out the one constituency and put the correct one and use our stamp and signed it and that will not affect the integrity of the process.

“I have explained to political leaders across the party spectrum but it appears they are not convinced and therefore they do not think that the process should continue.

“My position is that if on their own and for that reason they are unwilling to vote, I don’t have any means of compelling them to vote’ and we will take the situation as it is and then prepare for the necessary arrangements for them to make for necessary to vote in accordance with the provision of the law.

