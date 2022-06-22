Voter Registration: We need more machines in Warri, Rita Lori-Ogbebor begs INEC

The Igba of Warri Kingdom, Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to provide more capturing machines and more personnel to hasten the voters registration exercise to enable eligible Nigerians to have their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Lori-Ogbebor made the plea on Wednesday while addressing journalists shortly after her on-the-spot assessment visit to the INEC office in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

The Igba of Warri Kingdom said that the PVC was the only power the people, particularly the poor in the society, had to elect their leaders, stressing that they must be given the opportunity to exercise their rights.

“There are no sufficient machines for capturing in the INEC office in Warri South, the office only has four machines, two in the field and two in the office which is not enough.

“So, the government need to provide more capturing machines and employed more personnel to assist and enable us to finish the exercise properly, ” she said.

Speaking on her visit to the INEC office in Warri, the erstwhile broadcast journalist said that she had been receiving calls from Warri residents that they had not been able to register or collect their PVCs due to insufficient machines.

Being inundated with a barrage of calls from her people about finding it difficult to register, she said she had to travel all the way from Abuja to Warri to ensure her people are attended to.

Earlier, Mr Kingsley Ogboe, the Electoral Officer (EO) in the Warri South INEC office, intimated to the ace broadcaster that a lot of the people waiting outside had their PVCs, but wanted to do double registration while some were misinformed that their PVCs had expired.

Ogboe said that there were more than 20,000 voter cards in his office that had not been collected by their owners.





He added that those coming for capturing were always advised to exercise patience because the office had limited machines to work with.

“We started this exercise in June 2021, why is it now that we have about two weeks for the registration to close that they are rushing to get theirs,” he said.

The electoral officer said that they usually devoted four days to each Ward in their fieldwork to capture people, adding that they also enlighten them that PVCs do not expire.

It will be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja had, on Monday, stopped INEC from ending the voter’s registration exercise on June 30 as earlier scheduled.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Ekiti poll: Election free, fair, candidates should accept outcome ​― Observer groups

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Court vindicates Warri chief Court vindicates Warri chief