Voter registration: Kaduna govt urges traditional institutions, LG chairmen to mobilse residents

The Kaduna State Government has expressed concern over the low turnout of citizens at the ongoing voter registration exercise and called on the local government chairmen, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and the media to intensify mobilisation efforts.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, disclosed that Governor Uba Sani, as a democratic and inclusive leader, has directed pragmatic steps to ensure greater mobilisation of eligible voters for broader participation.

Maiyaki raised the concern in his opening remarks at a stakeholders’ meeting convened to review challenges facing the exercise and to chart strategies for improved turnout.

According to him, preliminary reports from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicate that Kaduna State and the Northwest are lagging behind in registration figures, a situation that has already drawn the attention of the Federal Government.

He explained that the meeting was deliberately expanded to include council chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the media because of their strategic roles in mobilizing citizens across diverse demographics.

“The government is deeply concerned about ensuring stronger citizen engagement in this exercise. This is not about partisanship; it is about encouraging all segments of society—youth, women, the elderly, and every gender group—to participate actively in the democratic process,” Maiyaki said.

The commissioner commended some council chairmen who have already launched sensitization campaigns in their localities, noting that the meeting created a platform for experience sharing and coordinated planning to achieve greater impact.

He further explained that the engagement was structured in two phases: an opening session with the media to highlight objectives and build momentum, followed by a technical session with council chairmen to harmonize grassroots mobilization strategies.

Maiyaki also acknowledged the presence of the Kaduna Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), AbdulGafar Alabelewe, stressing that the media’s active involvement is critical to raising voter awareness and boosting registration turnout.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, Vice Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Kaduna State, Hon. Dauda Madaki said they decided to approach this exercise like a World Cup tournament, where there will be healthy competition among the local governments, and at the end of the registration period, the most outstanding LGA will be recognized.

“On our part as ALGON leadership, we are committed to collaborating closely with the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Youth to ensure the success of this voter registration campaign. We are fully aware of the importance of this process, not just for voting, but for other government interventions that require updated and accurate data.

