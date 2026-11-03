Voter register: Youth share drops to 29.79% as 2023 cohort ages out — INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the proportion of youths on the national voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general elections dropped to 29.79 per cent from the 39.65 per cent recorded in 2023.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, gave the clarification on Tuesday during the grand finale of the INEC Campus Debate held at the Faculty of Law Theatre, University of Abuja.

He noted that the decrease does not signify declining political interest among younger citizens, but rather reflects demographic progression, as millions of registered voters categorised as youths in 2023 have transitioned into older age brackets.

“Questions have been asked as to why the numbers dropped compared to 2023. The reality is that there has been a progressive migration of persons who were classified as youths in 2023 into higher demographic age brackets,” Amupitan explained.

According to him, the current register—presently undergoing display for claims and objections—pegs youth representation at 29.79 per cent. In 2023, the register captured 37,060,399 youths aged 18 to 34, constituting 39.65 per cent of the 93.4 million registered electorate.

Amupitan stated that the inter-varsity debate forms part of the commission’s strategic civic engagement to curb voter apathy among young Nigerians.

“Our goal is to catch them young,” he said, observing that previous sensitisation outreaches revealed widespread civic gaps among tertiary students. “During some baseline interactions, when students were asked to name the INEC chairman, remarkably none could answer correctly.”

The University of Jos emerged winners of the national championship, which was themed “Nigeria’s Electoral Process and Democracy”. Bayero University, Kano (BUK) clinched second place, the University of Ibadan finished third, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka placed fourth.

Amupitan, an alumnus of the University of Jos, lauded the panel of judges for transparent scoring.

“Given the intellectual depth and quality of the debate, the contest could easily have gone either way, but the judges did justice to the outcomes,” he said, noting that adjudicators deployed digital tools to compute scores accurately.

He quipped that the transparency of the verdict left no room for legal contestation: “It would be completely unnecessary for any institution or debater to head to court. That is why we are not setting up an election petition tribunal to review the results.”

The INEC chief directed the Director of Voter Education and Publicity to maintain institutional tracking of all finalists, expressing a willingness to offer them positions if statutory civil service regulations permitted immediate recruitment before graduation and mandatory service under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Reviewing his tenure, Amupitan, who marked one year and 10 days in office, stated that off-cycle polls under his leadership have demonstrated operational efficiency and conclusiveness. He cited the Anambra governorship election, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council polls in February, the Ekiti governorship election in June, and the Osun governorship poll in August.

“Historically, gubernatorial polls in states like Anambra and Osun were often fraught with inconclusiveness. Under our stewardship, we have ensured that these elections are conducted decisively and concluded on schedule,” he affirmed.

On gender equity, the INEC boss highlighted the commission’s Gender and Inclusivity Department, noting that while countries such as Belgium have statutory quotas mandating gender parity in elective offices, Nigeria has yet to enact comparable legal frameworks.

Commending the debaters, he remarked: “You have all spoken with intellectual conviction, candour, and discipline.”

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi, urged young Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), participate actively in the electoral process, and demand accountability from public officeholders.

Commending INEC for deepening democratic discourse within tertiary institutions, Fawehinmi noted: “Debate remains the most potent antithesis to electoral violence.”