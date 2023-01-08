Vote with your conscience, don’t be fooled by politicians, says 2face

Razzmatazz
By SEGUN ADEBAYO
2face

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2face has called on Nigerians to vote wisely and with their conscience as they go into the election season in a few weeks time.

2baba as he loves to be called said Nigerians can’t afford to vote the wrong candidate considering the bad state of the country’s economy and other disturbing indices, stressing that they should resist the politicians who may want to induce them with money.

The African Queen singer insisted that the people have been pushed to the edge and should seize the opportunity before them to do what is right for the country with their voting power.

“Nigerians open your eyes and don’t be fooled this time. The politicians are coming again to fool you with promises that they won’t fulfil. Make the right choice and vote wisely,” he said.

 

