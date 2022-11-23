Vote those you believe can deliver good governance, Pastor Kumuyi tells Nigerians

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor (Dr.) W. F. Kumuyi, has called on all Nigerians of voting age to only vote in leaders that will lead them and provide good governance that will change Nigeria for the best.

Pastor Kumuyi made the call today at the Yola International Airport while answering questions from journalists.

The man of God said God has given the people the opportunity to choose leaders through the ballot.

The Global Crusade of the church will take place from the 24th to 29th of November 2022, at the Deeper Unity Camp Ground Kwanan Waya along Numan road.

The global crusade is an interdenominational event with the theme” The Power That Never Fails”.

During the crusade, the man of God will hold a special conference with the ministers, church workers and professionals in order to empower them for breakthroughs in their various ministries.

He urged all Christians irrespective of their denominations to make use of the opportunity and attend the crusade, insisting that attending such an event at this critical time will bring turnaround, transformation and salvation.

