Vote out APC on Saturday, Secondus tells Ondo voters

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has urged the people of Ondo State to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, saying the party had failed Nigerians woefully at all levels.

Secondus who spoke at the grand finale campaign of the party held in Ondo City, the headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state said the PDP mobilized strongly to defeat APC in the October 10 poll.

He blamed the APC and its supporters for the recurring violence in the state, adding that Governor Akeredolu and his supporters are jittery of the growing popularity of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

Speaking on how to curtail the pockets of crises threatening the Saturday election, he advised that INEC and security agencies must be allowed to do their duties professionally without any form of interference and intimidation.

Secondus appealed to the people to protect their votes as the voters did in Edo state on September 19th and resist any attempt by the ruling party to rig the election.

He explained that the manifesto of the PDP candidate would help in transforming the state from the shackles of underdevelopment of the ruling APC in the state.

The chairman of the National Campaign Council for Ondo election and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, reaffirmed the panicky situation of the ruling party, saying they were planning to rig the election, because of their unpopular party and candidate.

Makinde assured the people that the PDP candidate has what it takes to win the election and bring the dividends of democracy for the benefit of all.

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, tasked the people on rejecting APC with their votes, lamenting that it has inflicted unbearable hardship on Nigerians.

Tambuwal implored the people of the state to join other PDP states which have departed from listless chains of poverty, unemployment, economic crunch and diabolical policies to repress the poor.

Other PDP governors present were: Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Bello Mohammed (Zamfara).

Also, former governors of Niger, Ekiti and Osun States Muazu Babaginda Aliyu, Ayodele Fayose, Olagunsoye Oyinlola respectively with other dignitaries like Senator Abiodun Olujimi, Oyewole Fasawe and others in attendance.

