Israel Arogbonlo

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called on all his supporters to come out en mass and vote for all candidates of the party in the forthcoming Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 11.

In his fourth public speech since the official results were announced, Obi said he remains absolutely undaunted and deeply committed to this project of a New Nigeria.

“Please do not despair at a time when we can still achieve massive victories in the forthcoming elections on the 11th March 2023. Thank you all and God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he tweeted.

In advance of Saturday’s election, several polls had projected Obi, who is popular among young voters, as the winner of the election. Many pundits warned that the election would be so closely contested that a possible run-off seemed likely for the first time in Nigerian political history.

To be declared winner, a candidate must have a plurality of the popular vote and at least 25 percent of the vote in 24 of Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja. Tinubu passed both criteria, eliminating the need for a second round.

Barring any decision to the contrary from the courts, Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 as successor to outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari who has been in power since 2015.

