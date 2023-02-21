By: Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

Ahead of this year’s general election, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) have urged Nigerians to elect leaders with character and capacity.

The group told Nigerians to vote leaders with capacity to drive the country economic development, social justice and political unity forward.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary ACF, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu of the Ohaneze Ndigbo and Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Director Advocacy and Engagement of NEF.

As part of their resolution, the group said all Nigerians have a role to play in ensuring the conduct of credible elections and a peaceful transition to the next administration.

“All voters must be availed the opportunities to freely exercise their political choices. Nigerians living in all parts of the country must be encouraged to stay put, under secure circumstances to vote and exercise their franchise.

“Government at all levels, security agencies and host communities should give every Nigerian, wherever they live and work, assurances of their safety and the protection of their rights during elections.

“We urge our fellow citizens who may be planning to travel to areas of origin to resist every temptation to do so. Let them make their staying back a clear demonstration of real willingness to protect their rights to live wherever they are and participate in all election activities like all other Nigerians.

“Nigerians should be aware that these are defining elections, wherein leaders should be elected on the basis of competence and the capacity to drive our economic development, social justice and political unity forward.

“We hold it as a sacred principle that no Nigerian should be penalized for holding an opinion or exercising his free choice within the confines of the law.

“We believe that it is possible to conduct these elections without violence or rupture to our deep roots in all parts of Nigeria. Indeed, we believe no one will benefit from the subversion of credible elections or a peaceful atmosphere under which they will hold.





“Groups such as ours have a responsibility to reduce distances between our communities and build bridges that should strengthen our unity and security. Therefore, we whole heartedly commit to continue to engage in exploring avenues that will improve inter-community relations and the search for good leaders and a country that answers to all our needs”, the statement noted.

The group noted the need for responsible conduct by all politicians and vigilance by other leaders and elders towards ensuring that the country produces the best leadership possible under the most peaceful conditions.