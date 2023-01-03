Vote leaders who value education — ASUU, ASUP tell Nigerians

“Any day we have a government that is serious about education, we won’t have strike actions again”

The Academic Staff Union Universities (ASUU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) have advised Nigerians to vote for leaders who value education.

The National Presidents of ASUU and ASUP, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke and Dr. Anderson Ezeibe, made this known in an interview that the only way strikes could be evaded in the education sector was if Nigerians should elect leaders who believe in education.

Osodeke said, “I hope after the election, we will have somebody who believes in education as the catalyst for the growth of the country because the current government doesn’t believe in it.

The motivation for development for any government is an investment in education, especially tertiary education.“

Osodeke stressed that the strike was not an issue but a symptom of something wrong.

“Any day we have a government that is serious about education, we won’t have strike actions again. When you invest in education, there won’t be a strike. We were negotiating, and we have gone far. Suddenly, the government disbanded the committee because they believed that the court has ordered ASUU to resume.

“We should look for someone who believes in education and believes that for you to grow, you must have a good education and quality healthcare.

“Among the 18 contestants, look for the one that has education plans and believes in investing in education.”

ASUU, University of Lagos chapter, Dr. Dele Ashiru, said, “ASUU expects the conclusion of the 2022 FGN/ASUU Renegotiated Agreement, payment of all withheld salaries, a commitment to adequate funding of education at all levels as well as a demonstration of absolute fidelity with the Agreement when eventually signed. What we need is System Change.

“Irrespective of who wins the election unless we change the system it may be difficult to move forward as a nation.”