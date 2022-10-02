Vote for visionary, credible leaders, Adeogun charges citizens

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ekiti State House of Assembly, Moba Constituency II, Niyi Adeogun has called on the citizens to reignite their hope for a better Nigeria by ensuring that visionary leaders were elected to power in the 2023 general election.

Adeogun gave the charge in his Goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independent anniversary.

Adeogun noted that Nigeria despite its huge natural and human resources has been undone by the group of leaders that have steered the helm of affairs since independence.

While congratulating the people of Moba Constituency II for witnessing another anniversary, the PDP candidate reminded them of the need to make the right choice in next year’s elections by electing credible leaders.

Adeogun gave assurance that the Moba constituency II wood witness growth if he is given the chance to represent them, calling on the people to vote for PDP in the coming elections.

The house of Assembly hopeful appealed to party members to be united and work harder in ensuring the PDP records victory in the polls.