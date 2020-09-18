Vote for the candidate of your choice, Edo speaker charges electorates

As Edo people go to the poll today, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly Mr Francis Okiye has called on the people to take special responsibility to give a good account of themselves and be conscious of the knowledge of their history, culture and exploits.

In a statement yesterday in Benin, Okiye recalled that centuries and decades, of culture and tradition, have gathered enough strength to make the people who they are.

He reminded that as the Heartbeat of Nigeria, a land of great heritage, hope and pride, the people should freely elect the candidate of their choice.

He said: “Our forefathers did not bequeath to us a land led by a taskmaster, they did not bear us into a world led by a slave driver; they worked and toiled day and night to build a society of free people in which our revered traditional institution is the source of our pride, and liberty is the foundation of our strength and existence.

“We must in an unmistakable term reject the devious plot to misappropriate our politics and hijack the governance of our state to serve the narrow interest of a political taskmaster and his cronies, who are desperate to feast on our commonwealth.”

Okiye called on Edo people to vote for the People’s Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his running mate, the incumbent deputy governor, Comrade Phillip Shuaibu who have in the last four years worked tirelessly both days and nights and nights to serve them.

