Vote for good governance, shun financial inducements, cleric tells Nigerians

The planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Prophet Sam Olu-Alo, has said electorate in the 2023 general election must shun financial inducements but vote for leaders who would provide solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking after a football match between Ido Ekiti All Stars FC and his newly established football club, Adamimogo FC and the ministry’s annual support programme for youths, students, widows and the aged, Pastor Olu-Alo also urged electorate not to engage in vote buying, warning that doing so might further impoverish the people.

The cleric, who lamented that some politicians are not delivering their electioneering promises to the people who elected them to office, said they could be replaced in the next election if people voted based on their conscience.

At the event, food items, clothing materials and cash were presented to the aged and widows, while some senior secondary school students from public and private schools were given money as their West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination fees.

Prophet Alo through his Adamimogo Outreach also constructed solar-powered industrial boreholes and presented the same to the community to provide potable water for the people.

He said: “These are some of the things the politicians should be doing for the people who voted them into positions to have something to make reference to when they are seeking reelection or the completion of their tenure.

“Since I arrived in my community a few days ago, I have been going around even to schools to see what they have done here, but I couldn’t identify any tangible thing that anybody can use to campaign.

“But I would like to admonish people to vote for their conscience and not for a person who will only give them food for just one day but will make them go hungry for four years.

“So, my advice to the people of Ekiti and Nigeria at large is to vote for their conscience and not for religion, ethnicity, big names, personality, or moneybags. They should also vote for people who can be of help to them, better their lots and that of their communities.”

Speaking at the event, the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro, described Prophet Olu Alo as a “true son of the soil who has been using his God-given resources to develop the community.”





