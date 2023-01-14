Vote for Atiku as president, myself as Governor, other PDP candidates, Gov Bala tells Gamawa, Zaki people

“Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has publicly told members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to ensure that they vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election.”

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has publicly told members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to ensure that they vote for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that a few weeks ago, it was reported in some sections of the media that he is not working for the presidential candidate of the party, a report the state chapter of the PDP denied.

Bala Mohammed was speaking to the people of Gamawa and Zaki local government areas during his campaign tour telling them unequivocally to vote for Atiku Abubakar massively during the general elections.

The Governor declared that the PDP remains the only political party that can salvage the nation from its present situation.

He however urged Nigerians who are eligible voters to massively vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP whom, he said, presently stands as the only leader that could salvage the country from its economic doldrums and restore the lost glory of the country if elected as the nation’s number one citizen.

Bala Mohammed who is seeking re-election for a second term in office, promised the mammoth crowd that besieged the Gamawa and Zaki stadium, the venue of the campaign launch, that if elected, he will build the same industry and road to ease their suffering in transporting the commodity from their farms to the markets.

He appealed to the thousands of PDP supporters in Gamawa and Zaki to vote for Atiku Abubakar as president and himself as Governor as well as all other candidates seeking elective positions in the state from top to bottom under the platform of PDP.

The Governor also urged the people of Gamawa and Zaki LGAs not to be deceived by the APC fake campaign promises advising them to collect whatever is given out to them as empowerment ranging from cash or foodstuff because it is part of their siphoned money, and vote for PDP candidates.

Earlier, the Director General of the Kaura Campaign Council, Faruq Mustapha also appealed to the people of the two local governments to vote for Atiku Abubakar and Bala Mohammed to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

In their separate welcome addresses, the PDP local government chairmen of Gamawa and Zaki thanked the Governor for selecting the areas for the flagging off of his gubernatorial campaign, saying that the party has almost all the votes from the areas.





They assured the Governor that the people of Gamawa and Zaki will reciprocate by coming out massively to vote for the victory of the PDP in the Gamawa Local Government Area of the state.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of flags to the party candidates from the Northern zone of the state by the PDP State Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam.

READ FROM ALSO IGERIAN TRIBUNE

Vote for Atiku as president, myself as Governor, other PDP candidates, Gov Bala tells Gamawa, Zaki people