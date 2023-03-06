Hakeem Gbadamosi- Akure

The National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Issacs Kekemeke, has appealed to the people of the South-West states to vote for the party’s candidate in the next Saturday’s election to consolidate the victory of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kekemeke, who stated this in a statement issued and signed by him and made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, specifically called on voters from Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo states, to sustain the momentum and votes all the party’s candidates in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The Vice Chairman also called on the electorate in Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun states to support APC assembly candidates and ensure victory for the candidate, charging them to continue supporting the party in their states to enjoy more dividends of democracy from the Federal level down to the state.

He urged the people of the region to reciprocate the victory recorded in the presidential election at the state level in the coming election, saying voting for APC candidates will consolidate Tinubu’s victory.

The APC Chieftain appreciated Nigerians across all zones for supporting the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to clinch the presidential seat.

He charged the Southwest people to extend the love they have shown the president-elect to the party’s candidates in the March 11 governorship and Assembly polls.

Kekemeke noted that the southwest people would fully benefit from Tinubu’s presidency by voting and installing APC governors and state lawmakers in their respective states.

He expressed confidence in the ability and willingness of the President-elect to change the narration and reduce current hardship in the country due to naira scarcity.

Kekemeke also called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing field for all candidates in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, as it was done for candidates during the February 25 presidential election.

He, however, expressed optimism that the APC would also come out victorious during this Saturday’s polls, challenging members of the party to sustain the momentum and canvass for votes from all eligible voters in the country to guarantee the success of the party on Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.