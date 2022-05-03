Vote credible candidates across parties, Kwara Youth Assembly charges electorates

In a bid to ensure better governance in Kwara State and Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections, a youth organization, Kwara Youth Assembly, has called on the electorates to vote for credible candidates capable of delivering true dividends of democracy across political parties.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the president of the group, Barrister Temi Salami Nuruddin, appealed to the electorate to shun politicians who may hide under political parties to deceive them.

“We are appealing to the electorate to vote for representatives that will respect them and understand their pains in the 2023 general elections.

“That some political office holders are political mistakes birthed by “otoge”. That there are better politicians in all political parties. So, Kwarans should defy party politics for better candidates.

The group, which frowned at the financial situation in the polity, said that both physical and non-physical development did not correspond.

“The high-spiritedness and political energy invested in bringing the present administration is without mincing words calls for a review.





“We must be willing as people to deflate those political traffickers in Kwara state. A review is necessary for those who believe we must get a drop of water on our throat only when we are dead-thirsty and deliberately starve us and negotiate our loyalty with a cup of rice.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… 2023: Vote credible candidates across parties, Kwara Youth Assembly charges electorates

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Vote credible candidates across parties, Kwara Youth Assembly charges electorates