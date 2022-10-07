Vote conscientiously in 2023, Al-Habibiyah Chief Imam, Adeyemi, urges Nigerians

AS the campaigns for the 2023 general election get underway across the country, the Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyah Islamic Centre, Fuhad Adeyemi, has admonished Nigerians to vote for candidates who will change the lot of the country and not base their choice on religion or tribe.

Adeyemi, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, said having passed through a lot in recent years, Nigerians must make informed decisions as the country journeys through another political dispensation.

He urged whoever emerges as the next president to be magnanimous by championing the cause of the citizenry.

Imam Adeyemi said: “My message to Nigerians as campaigns have started is to vote based on conscience and not on religious, regional, ethnic or tribal sentiments. The citizens have passed through a lot in recent years and the ball is now in their court to choose the person they consider the best among the candidates. Nigerians deserve a president who will restore their hope and belief in the country.

“Whoever wins should not take Nigerians for granted. The winner should be concerned about the economy that will impact the lives of every Nigerian positively and not what he is going to get from that office.

“The time has come for the leaders and the led to believe in the Nigerian project and achieve the country of our dreams. It is by so doing that we can make our country better.”

On the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the cleric called on the union and the Federal Government to shift ground and reach a compromise in the interest of students who have been at home since February 14. He said the strike has led to more security challenges.

“I want to appeal to the government to start by offering to pay two months of their (ASUU) salaries with the promise to offset the remaining when they resume. I believe with this, the majority of the lecturers will agree to resume because of what they have passed through in the last seven months.

“They have battled financial challenges and I know they will not leave anything to chance. ASUU too, for, now should come down to what the government can afford going forward. We need to help our children to go back to class and make up for the lost time. It is very important,” he said.