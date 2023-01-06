Vote candidates that will ensure fairness, good  governance, groups tell Muslims  

THE Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria and the Political Awareness Group (PAG), South West, have called on all Muslims to troop out and vote for candidates that will be fair to them by guaranteeing their fundamental human rights and entrenching good governance in the country.

The groups made the call on Wednesday at a press conference they addressed at the Central Mosque, Oja’ba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Secretary General of the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria, Dr Abideen Olaiya, addressed newsmen on behalf of the President-General, Sheikh Abdur-Rasheed Mayaleke and PAG.

The groups said the call was in alignment with the position of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria that Muslims should participate meaningfully in the coming general election.

They condemned what they called the weaponisation of religion by “some elements” within the Christian leadership in the country by campaigning that Christians should not vote for Muslims in the forthcoming presidential and other elections.

“This will not augur well for a country yearning for unity of purpose and good governance. It is unfortunate that religious leaders that should be busy propagating righteousness are now being drawn full blown into the murky waters of partisan politics,” they said.

The groups also condemned some Muslim groups which they said are campaigning that Muslims should jettison their civic responsibility of going out to vote candidates of their choice.

“We hereby align with the position of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria that all Muslims should go out and vote for candidates that can guarantee their fundamental human rights without discrimination and for the good governance of the country,” they added.

On the purported invitation of the director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishaq Akintola, by the Ibadan office of the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) over a statement criticising the Oyo State government for alleged infringement on the rights of Muslims, especially Muslim students, the groups called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the security agency.

The groups said: “For us at the Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria and Political Awareness Group in South West Nigeria, it is shocking that the DSS will allow itself to be used as a political tool to silence the voice of truth and intimidate civil rights activist.





“We appeal to the DSS to be professional and understand that religious matters are very sensitive and volatile. The DSS should not be used to test the strength of Muslims in the South-West as injustice against the MURIC director would be considered an attack on Muslims in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“We challenge the DSS to make public what exactly the allegations against Professor Akintola are if not his dogged fights for Muslims rights which he has been going about through lawful means.

“Also, it is worrisome that the DSS wants the professor to leave Lagos where he resides to answer queries in Ibadan despite several logistics encumbrances plaguing the country.

“For someone whose life has been threatened several times, it may be unintelligent to ask him to travel for such questioning. What happens to the DSS arms in Lagos? Nothing must happen to Professor Akintola. He has not committed any offence known to law by exposing the anti-Muslim developments in Oyo State.

“We are also aware that the Oyo State Chapter of MURIC has approached the court to seek redress and protect the fundamental rights of Professor Akintola. This shouldn’t have been necessary if the DSS had acted responsibly and shunned the victimisation of the Muslim rights vocalist.

“We urge the DSS to respect the rule of law by not acting funny through the forceful arrest of Professor Akintola or illegal invasion of his residence.”