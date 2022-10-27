Vote candidate ready to consolidate Umahi’s achievements, Orji tells association of blind

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State, Uchenna Orji, called on Ebonyians to give their votes to candidates ready to consolidate the achievements of Governor David Umahi.

The information commissioner gave the charge when National Association of the Blind (NAB), South East zone paid him a visit in Abakaliki, the state capital on Thursday.

Orji, assuring all the physically challenged persons in the state of enabling environment in all their endeavours, urged them to support the APC gubernatorial candidate in the State Francis Nwifuru and all the APC candidates in the 2023 general election.

Orji said “we will ensure that we create the enabling environment for not only the blind but also other forms of physically disabled persons in such a way and manner even in the employment opportunities in Ebonyi State, you will be given opportunities, I assure you.

“We will ensure that we trigger consciousness of government in ensuring that necessary laws are put in place to protect all persons that are physically disabled.

“We will only urge to help us to tell the people that time has come for us to look critically the campaign promises of people. We should be looking at what somebody has done, not what somebody promises to do.

“We should look at your antecedents, your track records, your performance credentials in determining who becomes the next President of Nigeria, who becomes the next Governor of Ebonyi State or Anambra State or Enugu State. We should be looking at performance credentials and let me talk of my state because charity begins at home.





“The Governor of Ebonyi State has demonstrated that something good can come from Africa, he is a world leader and today, his party the APC has produced somebody that will succeed him and that person is the two time Speaker of the state House of Assembly. It is the first in the history of Ebonyi that somebody became Speaker two times and that is the person our Governor and the people of Ebonyi State said will succeed the Governor.”

Earlier, the youth leader of the association, Anderson Nwachinemere, said they decided to correct the wrong perception the public have on virtually impaired persons.

He opined that whenever one sees a blind person, the person will conclude that the blind person is a beggar, describing it as unfortunate.

He lauded the state government for the infrastructural transformation in the state and assured that the association will continue to support the government.