Vote Atiku for president so that Yoruba woman can be First Lady for the first time, says Titi Atiku

Hajia Titi Atiku, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians, especially people of the South-West, so that a Yoruba woman can be the First Lady in Nigeria for the first time.

She said this while addressing the crowd at the party’s rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital, where she also promised that her husband will defeat Boko Haram and provide scholarships to students.

Mrs Titi Atiku is from Ilesa in Osun State. She said, “My people, I stand in your presence to tell you that my husband has done it before. The last election was won by my husband but we were robbed. My husband indeed is a Fulani but he is not a killer and we have been together. I taught him our culture and tradition, and he is part of us.

“During Obasanjo’s tenure, it was Atiku that brought the likes of Elrufai, Ngozi Okonjo-iweala and others who did well for Nigeria.”