Voices In Motion creative summit ignites conversations on creativity and storytelling

Swiss sportswear brand, in collaboration with Rolling Stones Africa, has kicked off the Voices in Motion Creative Summit. The summit brings together experts from across the creative industry to explore ideas, spark conversations, and champion the role of authentic African storytelling in shaping culture and unlocking new opportunities.

Africa’s creative sector, currently valued at USD 60 billion, and projected to reach $200 billion by 2030, presents significant opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchange, and global influence. Driven by the continuous international recognition of

African music, fashion, sport, and contemporary culture, the sector is increasingly shaping global trends and redefining how Africa is represented on the world stage.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reveal that the creative economy contributes 5.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and serves as a major source of employment for Kenyan youth and women. The Kenyan government has targeted increasing the sector’s contribution to 10 percent of the national GDP through policy support, institutional reforms like the Creative Economy Bill, and public-private partnerships

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However, unlocking its full potential additionally requires platforms that amplify authentic African voices, foster collaboration, and connect local voices with global audiences.

Speaking at the summit, Navalayo Osembo, Director of Africa at On, said, “By bringing together diverse voices from across the industry, the initiative aims to encourage collaboration and support the continued growth and visibility of African creative talent.

It is our goal to provide an environment where these conversations happen as we change the story of how Africa is told across the globe.”

As the creative sector across Africa continues to evolve, the summit provides an opportunity to examine challenges facing creatives and explore new pathways for collaboration, growth, and innovation. Throughout the summit, creators will examine how investing

in the sector can turn their talent into sustainable economic opportunities.

Through conversations and engagements with industry leaders, Voices in Motion will explore how authentic storytelling can amplify African perspectives across sports, music, and culture. The week-long engagement will enable creators to build meaningful connections.

By bringing together diverse voices from across the industry, Voices in Motion seeks to advance conversations on the future of African creativity and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping how the continent is experienced and understood around the world.