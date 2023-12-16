The founder of the Values of Affordable Education (VOA) Charity, Dr Olabisi Adekoya, has expressed the foundation’s readiness to expand its university scholarship programme in 2024.

VOA Charity is registered as a non-profit organisation in both the USA and the Federal Republic of Nigeria

According to her, this is in tandem with the company’s objective of empowering students and societies through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The Nigerian philanthropist said the charity’s values revolve around the five pillars of excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion.

Olabisi noted that they are also giving young Mentees transformative opportunities to keep paying the values forward by living them and making a positive impact on their communities.

The founder explained that they have peer-to-peer mentorship, paired with seasoned industry professionals and life coaches.

“In 2024, we will be expanding our competitive scholarship programme with three more awards for undergraduate students with proven financial need and academic merits.

Meanwhile, the founder called for the support of governmental, corporate, and individual support in a bid to achieve the desired goals.

