Vitamin B 12 and my health

Knowing fully well the importance of Vitamin B 12, kindly let me know how much of the Vitamin is required for good health.

Doris (by SMS)

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble nutrient that plays many critical roles in the body. It is generally considered safe, even at high doses. However, most people get enough B12 through diet alone, and unnecessary supplementing may lead to negative side effects. Some people think that taking high doses of B12 — rather than the recommended intake — is best for their health. This practice has led many to wonder how much of this vitamin is too much.

Although B12 supplements are commonly taken to boost energy levels, there is currently no evidence suggesting that more B12 increases energy in people with adequate levels of this vitamin. For healthy individuals who are not at risk for B12 deficiency, eating a well-rounded, nutrient-rich diet should provide all the B12 their body needs. Food sources of this vitamin include, eggs, red meat, poultry, seafood, milk, yogurt and fortified cereals. However, individuals taking medications that affect B12 absorption and people who are pregnant or nursing should consider talking with a doctor before taking a supplement.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue

Though doses of up to 2,000 mcg of vitamin B12 are considered safe, it’s best to speak with a doctor to find out whether taking a supplement is necessary. Most people can fulfill their B12 needs through a nutrient-rich diet. However, some people, including those who are pregnant, should consider talking with a doctor about supplementation.