Vitafoam’s Product Group Manager wins Marketing Personality Award

The Products Manager at Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr Moses Mogbou, has emerged as the Outstanding Marketing Personality of the year 2022.

The prestigious award was presented to him at the Marketing Edge Stakeholders Summit and Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence 2022.

The event which is aimed at recognising and celebrating brands, organisations and professionals, who have distinguished themselves and contributed greatly to the marketing communications industry in Nigeria, was held in Harbour Point Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

While presenting the award, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Uche Unigwe, congratulated Mr Mogbolu for his great achievements in the marketing communications industry and for managing brands creatively with excellent innovation, professionalism and a data-driven approach to marketing.

He stated further that the award was well-deserved and a charge to do more.

In his response, the award recipient, Mogbou, thanked Marketing Edge and all stakeholders in the marketing communications industry for the recognition and honour.

“I truly appreciate this award and recognition, and my passion and commitment to ensuring customers get satisfaction with their needs are undiluted. I have the strong conviction that this can easily be achieved through innovative marketing, creative communications, wow customer experience and building brands that deliver superior value to the customers at all times. I love what I do and I do what I love; this is the secret. In all, God’s grace makes the difference. Together, we will all win big and achieve greater results”, Mogbou enthused.

Among others, Mr Mogbolu has trained and mentored over 6,000 professionals in Customer Experience, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Brand Storytelling, Crisis Communications and Business Analytics.

His strength, according to industry watchers, is his passion and commitment to research, uncovering market gaps, meeting customers’ needs and finding new ideas and initiatives for creative solutions and continuous business improvement.

