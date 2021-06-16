Visiting friend armed with cocaine hidden in victuals for prison inmate shot dead in Delta

A friend of a prison inmate, on Tuesday, was shot dead at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), popularly called Okere Prison in Warri, Delta State.

The yet-to-be-identified deceased was said to have visited his friend in prison with a substance believed to be cocaine hidden in food items he brought for his friend.

Luck, however, ran out of him when a prison warder, while inspecting the tomatoes and other food items he brought, sighted cocaine among the items and raised the alarm.

The suspect, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was subsequently arrested and being interrogated when he allegedly made an attempt to bolt away.

It was learnt that one of the security operatives shot him in the leg as he was attempting to escape.

It was gathered that after demobilising the suspect with the first shot in the leg, the security guard released a second shot killing the crawling suspect in cold blood.

Amid sketchy details late Tuesday night, Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who was contacted by Tribune Online, confirmed the incident but didn’t give details on whether the deceased was shot by a prison warder or not.

The incident was said to have created anxiety in the area on a day of the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum handed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by alleged Fulani Jihadists to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing of face dire consequences.

No official of the prison facility could be reached for comment as of the time of filing the report late Tuesday night.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.