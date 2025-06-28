Visit me in DSS custody — Nnamdi Kanu says door open to Nigerians

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has invited Nigerians to visit him in custody at the Department of State Services (DSS), saying his door is open to anyone seeking clarification on his messages conveyed through lawyers.

The IPOB leader made the remark following a recent Kenyan High Court ruling which declared his 2021 extradition from Kenya to Nigeria illegal and unlawful.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed the invitation on Friday after a routine legal visit at the DSS facility.

“Rising from today’s visitation, MAZI NNAMDI KANU took the opportunity to hail his lawyers & siblings for the stunning victory from Kenya,” Ejimakor posted on X.

“He also extended an open invitation to anybody (who is in doubt about his messages thru his lawyers) to personally pay him a visit at the DSS.”

Kanu, who was rearrested in June 2021 and subjected to extraordinary rendition from Kenya, has remained in DSS detention in Abuja ever since.

On June 24, the High Court in Nairobi ruled that the manner of his rendition violated Kenya’s laws and international legal standards, declaring the action both “unlawful and illegal.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE