Vision will enable you weather any storm of life —Olatunji

Former Managing Director and the Consultant, African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, publishers of the Tribune titles, DrSegunOlatunji, has said that understanding and walking on a set vision will enable the younger generation at large to weather any storm they may encounter in the journey of life.

Olatunji gave the charge while speaking to young adults and youths in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Oyo Province 3, on the topic entitled, “Turning Dreams To Realities,” at the July 2022 edition of the Eagles’ Summit with the theme: “Vision” held at RCCG, Oyo Province 3 headquarters, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The veteran journalist cum pastor, said that when one has a vision and walks on the path of actualising it, it stretches one to become a better person, adding that it is never too late to have a vision and pursue it rigorously and holistically.

“Vision will stretch you to become a better person. In the journey of life, you must run ahead of the crowd to make a commendable impact. Anything that you get hastily before its time, sorrow will be added to it. It is the understanding of your vision that enables you to deploy your resources correctly and weather the storms of life,” he said.

Drawing her homily from the book of Habakkuk 2:2, the wife of the pastor in charge of RCCG Oyo Province 3, Dr (Mrs) Priscilla Ashonibare, admonished the youths to have a vision, write them daily and make them plain, maintaining that it is the vision that determines if one actually lived or only existed while alive.

MrsAshonibare, who spoke on the topic: Breaking Beyond Gender Barriers, further called on the young girls youths to see themselves as people of value who can be anything they set out their minds for, adding that running with a vision will help them to think about, imagine and run the future with wisdom.

“Vision is something imagined, it is the ability to think about and plan the future with imagination or wisdom. Your vision is what gives you purpose and brings existence that makes meaning of your life. Your vision makes you satisfied with your life.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Provincial Youth Pastor, Young Adult and Youth Affairs (YAYA), Oyo Province 3, Pastor David Olagunju, appreciated God for making the summit to come to reality after months of planning and assured the participants to return loaded as selected speakers for the summit are men and woman of substance who had enough to offer.

The high point of the summit was an interactive, question and answer session where the participants were afforded an opportunity to ask questions for clarity and answers were provided by the different speakers.