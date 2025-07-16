Latest News

Visa overstay: FG urges Nigerians to respect immigration regulations of host countries

Clement Idoko
Presidency directs security agencies,

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to maintaining and strengthening the longstanding and cordial diplomatic relations with the Governments of the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by US and UAE have received the attention of the Federal Government. He revealed that relevant Nigerian Ministries, Departments and Agencies are actively engaging to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels.

“The United States Government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records. It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations,” Onanuga said.

President Bola Tinubu, in response, has directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations and to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad.

“The President calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions.

“Regarding the new conditions for issuing UAE transit visas to Nigerian nationals, the Federal Government notes that it has not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy. However, it is observed that visa issuance is currently progressing in a gradual and orderly manner.

“The President appreciates the continued cooperation of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which has remained constructive and engaged with Nigerian authorities. Any genuine concerns raised are being addressed through the appropriate channels, in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration,” Onanuga said.

