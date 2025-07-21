Visa fraud earns you lifetime ban, US warns Nigerians

The United States government has warned Nigerians that individuals who engage in visa fraud risk being permanently barred from entering the country.

The warning, issued on Monday through a post by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria on its official X handle, stated that the U.S. is intensifying interagency efforts to combat immigration fraud and clamp down on illegal immigration.

The mission noted that those found guilty of committing visa fraud or aiding and harbouring illegal migrants would face criminal prosecution.

The message stressed the importance of border security to national integrity and cautioned prospective travellers to the U.S. to be honest and transparent in their visa applications.

The campaign was tagged with #VisaWiseTravelSmart and #USVisa, urging applicants to follow legal procedures.

The statement reads, “U.S. government interagency efforts combat fraud and will end illegal immigration. Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbor illegal aliens. #VisaWiseTravelSmart #USVisa.”

