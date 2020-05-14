Visa Foundation announces grantee to support COVID-19 recovery in Europe, Middle-East, Africa

The Visa Foundation, on Wednesday, announced its approval of a $1.6 million COVID-19 relief grant to the Red Cross to support COVID-19 recovery programmes across Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Red Cross is supporting the frontline response to the pandemic and providing critical services for vulnerable communities through public health and disaster relief services.

This grant is part of the Visa Foundation’s previously announced $210 million global commitment, with $10 million in COVID-19 relief focused on the emergency needs to be announced for organisations worldwide and another $200 million to address longer-term needs of the small and micro business community over the next five years.

Globally, The Visa Foundation is providing $4.3 million in funding to support the COVID-19 programmes of the Red Cross.

Andrew Toree, Regional President, Central Europe Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), Visa Inc, said: “Societies around the world have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the outbreak placing immense strain on public health providers and other essential services.

“We are incredibly grateful and inspired by the tireless work of all humanitarian organisations at this time, and are pleased the Visa Foundation grants will support the ongoing efforts of the Red Cross.”

Across the CEMEA region, COVID-19 has placed additional challenges on communities, with many already suffering the effects of poverty, insecurity, conflict or climate change.

The grant to the Red Cross aims to provide much-needed support to continue providing vital services across the region.

“We’re grateful for the amazing work humanitarian assistance organisations are providing to communities around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Graham MacMillan, president of The Visa Foundation.

“The Visa Foundation is proud to offer these grants to support these organisations’ mission-critical work during these perilous times.”

The forthcoming five-year $200 million programmes will support small and micro businesses, with a focus on fostering women’s economic advancement, both of which will be critical to long-term economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

