By: Sulaiman Osho

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Sha’ban, the eighth month of the Islamic lunar, or Hijri, calendar, is translated from Arabic to mean the “month of separation”. It is also referred to in several sayings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the neglected month as people tend to overlook its importance.

The importance of the month of Sha’ban has been emphasised in the Sunnah, i.e., practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a warm-up to Ramadan, a time to prepare ourselves – mind, body and soul. While Ramadan is the most important time of the entire year, both a test of endurance and a mercy from Allah, the Messenger (SAW) stressed on giving Sha’ban its due as well. This is a clear lesson in mindfulness and organisation, a reminder to get into the headspace for Ramadan a whole month before it arrives.

One of the major ways of engaging in acts of worship in the month of Sha’ban is to observe fasting and engage in special prayers on the 15th of Sha’ban because this is the period Almighty Allah reviews the destiny of every individual in the world. A Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says, “When it is the night of the middle of Sha’ban, spend its night in prayers (Qiyamu-Layl) and observe a fast on that day. For Allah descends at sunset on that night to the lowest heaven and says: ‘Is there no one who will ask Me for forgiveness, that I may forgive him? Is there no one who will ask Me for provision so that I may provide for him? Is there no one who is afflicted by trouble, that I may relieve him?’ And so on until dawn comes”. (Sunan Ibn Majah).

Secondly, seeking forgiveness from Allah on the Night of Sha’ban 15 (Nisfu-Sha’ban). It is a better period to double our acts of worship to seek forgiveness from Allah for our sins, and Allah grants blessings after forgiving our sins. As we increase our taubah (repentance), we purify our hearts and keep our tongues moist with remembrance.

Thirdly, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) emphasizes about fasting on the 15th of Sha’ban (Nisfu Sha’ban) in an Hadith brought by the wife, Aisha (RA). It says, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) used to fast until we thought he would never break his fast, and not fast until we thought he would never fast. I saw the Messenger of Allah (SAW) fasting for an entire month except in Ramadan, and I never saw him fast more than he did in Sha’ban.” (Sahih Al-Bukhari).

Fourthly, the month of Sha’ban provides opportunity for Muslims to make up for the fasts missed last Ramadan. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is reported to have observed more voluntary fasts in the month of Sha’ban than any other month. So, while it may seem as though we have procrastinated making up our missed fasts, this is a great time to catch up! It was narrated that Aishah (RA) said: “One of us (women) would miss some fasts in Ramadan and she would not be able to make it up until Shaban began…” – (Sunan an-Nasa’I).

Fifthly, since there are different opinions on the significance of the 15th of Sha’ban in particular, fasting on the white days, i.e., the 13th, 14th, and 15th of each month has special significance regardless, due to the immense rewards in it. The Messenger (SAW) is reported to have said: “If you fast three days of the month, then fast the 13th, 14th and 15th.” – (Tirmidhi) And “fast for three days a month, for the reward of a good deed is multiplied by 10, and so the fasting three days a month equals the fasting of a year.” – (Sahih al-Bukhari)

Sixthly, the evidence of our deeds are lifted up to Allah in the Islamic lunar month of Sha’ban. Usamah Ibn Zayd (RA) said, “O Messenger of Allah (SAW), I do not see you fasting in any other month as you fast in Sha’ban.” He said, “That is a month to which people do not pay attention between Rajab and Ramadan, and it is a month in which deeds are lifted to the Lord of the Worlds. I like for my deeds to be lifted up when I am fasting.” (Sunan an-Nasa’i)

Seventhly, the month of Sha’ban provides the opportunity for reciting and memorising the Glorious Qur’an. This includes planning the recitation, revising what we have memorised, and looking into the translations and commentaries (Tafsir). The Holy Qur’an, Waq’ia 56: 75-80 says, “Furthermore I call to witness the setting of the stars,—And that is indeed a mighty adjuration if ye but knew,—That this is indeed a Qur’an most honourable, in a Book well-guarded, which none shall touch but those who are clean: A revelation from the Lord of the Worlds”.





Eighthly, the month of Sha’ban provides opportunity for us to increase our alms to the poor in the society. The giving of Sadaqat (charity) include finances and in kind such as a mere smile is a form of charity. Other simple ways to do this could be to include others in our duas, to spread knowledge and share our time. The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:110, attests, “And be steadfast in prayer and regular in charity: and whatever good ye send forth for your souls before you ye shall find it with God; for God sees well all that ye do”.

Ninetieth, the month of Sha’ban awakens us to the offering of voluntary prayers such as Tahajjud, Salatul Doha, Salatul Hajat, etc. Anas ibn Malik narrated that the Prophet (SAW) said, “Whoever prays the dawn prayer in congregation and then continues to make dhikr until sun has fully risen and then prays two rakahs, he will gain rewards of a full Hajj and Umrah combined.” – (Tirmidhi) The Holy Qur’an, Muzammil 73:1-6, admonishes, “ O thou folded In garments !Stand (to prayer) by night, but not all night,— half of it,— or a little less, or a little more; and recite the Qur’an in slow, measured rhythmic tones. Soon shall We send down to thee a weighty message. Truly the rising by night is most potent for governing (the soul), and most suitable for (framing) the word (of prayer and praise)”.

Tenthly, the period of the month of Sha’ban provides the need to increase dhikr (remembrance of Allah). This is a great time to practise mindfulness by remembering Allah as we go about our days and renew our intentions no matter what we are doing. The Holy Qur’an, Ahzab 33:41-42, says, “O ye who believe! Celebrate the praises of God, and do this often; and glorify Him morning and evening”. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says, “He who remembers his Lord and he who does not are like the living and the dead” (Sahih Bukhari and Muslim). The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:152, also says, “Then do ye remember Me; I will remember you. Be grateful to Me and reject not faith”. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says, Almighty Allah has said, “I am with my servant when he remembers Me and his lips move making mention of Me” (Sahih Bukhari). Another Hadith also says, “A man does nothing more calculated to rescue him from Allah’s punishment than making mention of Allah” (Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah).

Eleventhly, the month of Sha’ban provides opportunity for us to forgive others. Sha’ban is an annual reminder to look into our hearts and remove any bitterness we may be holding on to. Reflect, have those difficult conversations (if possible) and forgive. In another Hadith, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “Allah Almighty looks upon all those created by Him in the middle night of Sha’ban and forgives all those created by Him, except the one who associates partners with Him or the one who has malice in his heart against a Muslim” (Sunan Ibn Majah).

Twelfthly, the month of Sha’ban provides good opportunity for us to seek forgiveness from others. The flip side of this is to seek forgiveness for any hurt we may have caused ourselves while keeping in mind the proper etiquette of seeking forgiveness and committing to changing ourselves for the future.

Allahumma barik lana fi Rajab wa Sha’ban wa ballighna Ramadan (O Allah, bless us in Rajab and Sha‘ban, and let us reach Ramadan).

May Allah grant us the benefits of Sha’ban. Ameen.