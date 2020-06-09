Virtual meetings: Productivity relies on adequate power supply, ICT infrastructure —Expert

AN Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expert, Mr Jide Awe, has said that virtual meetings can be productive if the country and users of the virtual space have adequate power supply and necessary ICT infrastructure in place.

Awe, in an interview earlier in the week, said that deploying technology tools was highly dependent on power and its scarcity could jeopardise virtual activities.

Virtual meetings are real-time interactions that take place over the internet, using integrated audio and video, chat tools, and application sharing.

“Nigeria as a country has the infrastructure to propel virtual meetings, but we should be concerned about its adequacy because resorting to generators for online meetings drive costs.

“Telecoms infrastructure must be resilient. Quality of service remains a challenge and even when there is availability, slow internet speed and poor connections stunt performance.

“Quality, availability, affordability and support of infrastructure affect the sustainability of virtual operations,” said.

He suggested that telecoms providers needed to plan and optimise their networks to accommodate the increasing connectivity needs of remote learning and other virtual activities.

According to him, creative approaches are required to boost the network, like incentives and benefits can be provided to telecoms providers to encourage them to improve availability.

“The recent development of Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) project target from 2020 to 2025 is a step in the right direction.

“The NBP needs to be faithfully implemented. Improving broadband penetration will increase and widen access to the internet.

“The pandemic has exposed the disturbingly unequal access to digital resources.

“Broadband infrastructure is, however, fundamental for innovation and meaningful participation in virtual activities,” he added.

He further said that not all organisations had the capacity to consistently work remotely, adding that the glaring lack of digital activity in unserved and underserved communities highlighted the importance of digital inclusion.

The expert reiterated that many Nigerians lacked digital awareness, skills and access to physical ICT equipment.

He said that the COVID-19 new normal which had forced organisations to work remotely depended on technology and further deepened digital inequalities.

According to him, strategic partnerships, initiatives that incorporate raising digital awareness and literacy, skill development, local language content and tech-enabled solutions, should be explored, while considering secure cyberspace.

“Cyber threats cannot be ignored, because the increased adoption of technology tools during the COVID-19 outbreak has led to an increase in cybercrime and threats associated with apps and virtual operations.

“Organisations must assess both functionality for their needs as well as security in choosing digital solutions for virtual activities,’” he said.

Awe also said that equating virtual meetings to physical ones depended on agenda and organisational needs.

“Virtual meetings cannot accommodate the carrying out of physical tasks during the session.”

“Unlike conventional meetings, virtual meetings eliminate the need for physical interaction, as well as the need for physical meeting offices.

“Virtual meetings can be held anywhere as long as participants are digitally literate and have access to digital and internet resources,” he added.

