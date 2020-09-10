Virgin Atlantic expands network to Nigeria, four other countries

THE British flag carrier, Virgin Atlantic Airways has announced plans to launch additional services to Lagos, Nigeria and four other countries in September.

A statement from the airline’s office in Lagos said: “As countries around the world start to relax travel restrictions, Virgin Atlantic will resume flying from London Heathrow to Lagos, Delhi, Tel Aviv, Atlanta and Mumbai with additional routes being added throughout 2020 followed by a further, gradual recovery through 2021 in line with customer demand.

Commenting on the development, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, Juha Jarvinen, remarked: “We’re continually reviewing our network and as countries begin to open up their borders, we’re introducing more and more flying.

“We’re incredibly excited to resume services to Lagos, Delhi, Tel Aviv, Atlanta and Mumbai this September as well as increasing the frequency to other destinations. We’re now offering daily flights to New York JFK and Los Angeles and twice weekly flights to Shanghai. We’ll also be restarting flights to further destinations from October onwards, including new services to Pakistan from both London Heathrow and Manchester.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back onboard and fly them safely to their destinations while our services may temporarily be little different and our crew will be wearing masks. They will be smiling behind them and working incredibly hard to deliver the experience we know our customers love. Initial feedback from our customers on our restart services has been overwhelmingly positive, flying safe and well, returning to the skies with confidence”.

The British flag carrier is also expanding its onboard offering to increase its food and beverages service onboard for customers while continuing to ensure the services are designed to limit interaction.

