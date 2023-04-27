The six police officers who were shown in a viral video beating a man with a machete in Imo are to face an orderly room trial.

This was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, who attached a photo of the officers and the video clip of the incident suggesting that only one man was assaulted by the officers.

But the clip showed that two unidentified people, one in orange shorts and another in light green shorts were assaulted by the officers.

While revealing the names of the officers, he stated that the Imo State Command had commenced the orderly room trial of six of the officers caught assaulting two suspects in Owerri.

“The Imo State Police Command has commenced the orderly room trial of the policemen who were caught on a video flogging and assaulting a man in Imo State recently.”

“The men are; Inspector Amadi Sunday (The Team Leader), Inspector Amajuoji Charlse, Sgt Noachian Chinese, Sgt Onwuka Emmanuel, Cpl Nzewuodo Goodness, Pc Emmanuel Chmezie.”

It would be recalled that a 45 seconds clip showed five officers assaulting the two people in an open space while a sixth officer pulled out a machete from a parked SUV believed to be a police operational vehicle.

From the background remarks, apparently made by people who were secretly recording the assault, it appeared the incident happened in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The sixth officer is captured in the video, smacking the two people multiple times with the machete.

