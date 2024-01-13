The Nigerian Army (NA) has pledged to conduct a comprehensive investigation into allegations made by a female soldier who claimed to have been maltreated by senior officers.

Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, issued a statement on Friday in Abuja addressing the matter. Nwachukwu noted that the army had been made aware of audiovisuals circulating on social media featuring a female soldier in civilian clothing detailing alleged maltreatment by senior officers.

Emphasising the gravity of the accusations, Nwachukwu affirmed that the Nigerian Army, as a disciplined force, is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“It is crucial to point out that contrary to the claims made in the video, the soldier in question has not exhausted the laid-down procedure for seeking redress in the NA.

“This is aside from the Human Rights and Gender Desks established in Army Headquarters and across NA formations, where complaints about human rights and gender issues are also entertained.

“The NA remains a professional force that self-regulates and conducts its activities in adherence to established rules and ethics while upholding the highest standards of discipline amongst personnel,” he said.

Nwachukwu, therefore, encouraged all personnel to always utilise the established channels for addressing grievances and concerns as members of a noble and disciplined force.

He assured the general public that the army as an institution was committed to upholding the integrity and morals of its personnel, and as such, appropriate actions would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

“We urge the public to allow the investigative process to take its course and refrain from making hasty judgements.

“The army remains dedicated to serving our nation with honour and integrity,” he added.

